Charlotte LaVelle Campbell, 79, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2023, at her daughter’s home in Dayton, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 8, 1944, in Baytown, Texas, to the late John H. and Mattie Elizabeth Cutbirth Burns. LaVelle attended Robert E. Lee High School, in Baytown. She and the love of her life, the late Charles Henry Campbell, made Dayton, Texas their home in 1983. LaVelle was a member of the Dayton Christian Center and a former Eastern Star.

LaVelle was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and sister to many. Although she was often outspoken, she was deeply devoted to her family and very proud of each one of them and their accomplishments. LaVelle enjoyed crocheting and floral arranging. Her favorite hobby of all was spending time with her family, friends, and her beloved canine companion Zell Zell. LaVelle enjoyed vacationing with her grandchildren, taking family trips, and spending quality time at the lake house on Sam Rayburn. She and Charles Henry’s greatest joy was all of their grandchildren. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

LaVelle was preceded in death by her parents; her son Ronnie Dallas Campbell; and her brother John Burns, Jr. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her children, Sissy Love and Larry Stanley of Dayton, Bubba Campbell, Sr. and wife Tammey of Tarkington, and Connie Rhodes and husband Butch of Dayton; her grandchildren James Palmore Campbell and wife Larissa, Little Bubba Campbell and wife Carrie, Cody Love and wife Amanda, Ashley Kolarik and husband Zach, Justin Campbell and wife Emily, Megan Rhodes, Chance Rhodes and wife Meg, and Lindsey Campbell; her great-grandchildren Ava and Charlie Kate Campbell, Autumn, Audrey, and Austin Palmore Campbell, Ethan and Lainey Beth Kolarik, Layla and Teddy Love, Melissa Mae and Asher Grant Rhodes, and Owen Campbell; her sister Elaine Morgan; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Bubba Campbell, Sr., Bubba Campbell, Jr., Justin Campbell, Butch Rhodes, Chance Rhodes, Zach Kolarik, Cody Love, James Palmore Campbell, and Larry Stanley.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 6pm until 8pm, on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas. A funeral service will be held at 1pm, on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at Sterling Funeral Home, with Pastor Coby Elliott officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

