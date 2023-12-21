Liberty County Sheriff’s Office hosting police academy next year

Sign-ups are underway for a new police academy that will be offered in 2024 by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office. The academy, offered through the College of the Mainland, will begin on March 18, 2024, and end on Dec. 6, 2024.

The classes will be held in the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Training Room each weeknight, Monday through Friday, 6 to 10 p.m., at the new Liberty County Law Enforcement Center, located at 5345 SH 146 N. Liberty, Texas.

If you have ever dreamed of starting a career in law enforcement here is your chance. All classes will be taught by highly qualified Texas Commission on Law Enforcement-certified (TCOLE) instructors.

The academy will prepare students for the state TCOLE test that each participant must successfully pass to obtain a Basic Peace Officer License. Upon successful completion of the state exam, you will be ready to apply for a law enforcement position anywhere in the state of Texas.

Spaces are limited and the class is sure to fill up quickly so don’t delay!

To sign up, send an email to bpoc@co.liberty.tx.us and an application will be emailed to you. All applications will be processed on a first come, first served basis.

