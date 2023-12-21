Pet Talk: Tips for including pets in holiday travel plans

The holiday season brings joy, festivities, and the anticipation of spending quality time with loved ones. For pet owners, the prospect of holiday travel often prompts a crucial decision — whether to bring their beloved furry companions along or entrust them to the care of others.

Dr. Lori Teller, a clinical professor at the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, explores different options pet owners have when traveling and what factors they should consider when making a choice.

For Pets Tagging Along

When traveling with pets, regardless of the chosen transportation method, owners should communicate with hosts in advance to make sure their pet will be welcome and confirm their pet’s microchip has updated contact information in case their pets wander off in unfamiliar surroundings.

“However and wherever you are traveling with your pet, make sure they will be welcome where you stay, whether in a hotel or someone’s home,” Teller said. “Additionally, make sure your pet is microchipped and wears a collar with an ID tag. It is essential that contact information associated with the microchip is current and has backup contacts listed as well.”

Road trips with pets will require specific preparations to ensure pets are both safe and comfortable during the journey.

“If you are driving with your pet, make sure pets can be safely restrained in the vehicle, whether in a kennel or belted in with a pet harness,” Teller explained. “You should also take breaks to walk your dog so that they can stretch their legs and relieve themselves. For cats, you can get disposable travel litter boxes so they can relieve themselves as well.”

For those choosing to fly with pets, owners should pay special attention to airline regulations, as each airline may have different guidelines regarding pet carriers, travel restrictions, and documentation.

“You will need to secure a reservation for any pets flying with you and make sure you understand the airline’s rules for your pet to travel,” Teller said. “There are very specific requirements for the kennel that your pet must be kept in during a flight, and some airlines will not allow certain breeds on their planes. You may also need to have a health certificate and proof of rabies vaccination, and most airlines require the health certificate to have been obtained within 10 days of travel.”

For Pets Staying Behind

When traveling without pets, pet care options can include a pet sitter staying in the home or visiting several times per day, pets staying in the sitter’s home, or pet boarding.

Opting for a pet sitter over traditional boarding facilities can offer a more personalized touch to pet care, particularly when owners require additional assistance with household tasks in their absence.

“A pet sitter may be able to pick up your mail and water your plants but because prices vary for services, you will need to factor pet care into your travel budget,” Teller said.

Pet sitters may even accommodate pets in their own home, but Teller suggests owners ask questions to ensure pets will be welcome and comfortable in another home.

“If your pet stays in someone else’s home, owners should ask whether other animals will be around your pet, if those pets will be separated if they don’t get along, and how the sitter will make sure that pets have their own space to sleep and eat,” Teller said. “Owners should also find out if they need to provide food for their pet and if pets will receive regular exercise.”

Another consideration owners should take into account is where pets will be the most comfortable based on their health and anxiety level.

“If your pet is on medications or has a chronic illness like diabetes or heart disease, you should ask the pet sitter or kennel if they can administer medications and monitor for changes in the pet’s condition,” Teller said. “You may want to inquire if your veterinarian offers medical boarding so you can feel secure that your pet is getting their medications and being monitored appropriately.

“For pets with anxiety, this is also a good time to determine with your veterinarian if supplements or medication can help alleviate the anxiety and keep your pet more comfortable while you are gone,” Teller continued. “Once you return home, it would be a good idea to discuss a long-term behavior modification plan to help your pet learn to manage its anxiety.”

If possible, Teller suggests owners have their pet spend time in the new or different place before the owner travels to help their pet feel more comfortable and secure. Nevertheless, providing familiar items can help alleviate the adjustment during their temporary stay away from home.

“Some places may allow you to bring your pet’s bed or toys so that they will have something familiar,” Teller said. “However, keep in mind that the holidays are particularly busy for boarding facilities, so it is possible that a bed or toy may be lost or misplaced, and you may not get it back.”

Amidst the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, pet owners should prioritize the well-being of their furry friends by including their pets in the family’s travel plans and preparations. Doing so not only contributes to a pet’s happiness but also gives pet owners peace of mind, allowing everyone to enjoy the holidays stress-free.

Pet Talk is a service of the School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Texas A&M University. Stories can be viewed on the web at vetmed.tamu.edu/news/pet-talk. Suggestions for future topics may be directed to vmbs-editor@tamu.edu.

