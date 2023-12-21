Investigators asking for public’s help in identifying arson suspects

Just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 14, firefighters from the Porter Fire Department responded to a fire at the County Line Ice House on Ford Rd. in Porter.  

Crews from the Houston Fire Department, East Montgomery County Fire Department, and South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to assist. 

The Ice House was closed at the time of the fire. While there were no reported injuries, the fire destroyed the building and the business has been permanently closed.  

“Fire Investigators with the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office conducted a scene examination and determined that the fire was intentionally set.  Our investigation is ongoing, and we are asking for the public’s assistance,” according to a statement from the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office at 936-538-8288 or Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).

