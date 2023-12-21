Broncos gallop into Dayton for roadside art display

A stampede of galloping Broncos, each standing 6-feet by 9-feet and weighing a massive 500 pounds, have taken center stage in a unique project aimed at sprucing up the Cleveland St. (SH 321) road underpass in Dayton, Texas.

These works of art, skillfully manufactured by Liberty’s own Kimmy Wood and paid for by private citizens and local businesses, are placed on both sides of the railroad underpass. When the sun is overhead, the shadows created by the Broncos give the appearance of a Bronco and a colt running side by side.

Not only are the Broncos a symbol of Dayton ISD’s mascot, they capture an enduring symbol of Texas – horses. Next to the Broncos are large stars that list the individuals and businesses that sponsored the Bronco project.

“Each Bronco has a private sponsor, so no taxpayer money was used on this project. The Dayton Enhancement Committee partnered with the Dayton Rotary Club on this project, in the selling and collecting of the costs for each Bronco. No money was channeled through the City,’ said Susan Simmons with the DEC.

However, DEC still had to gain support for the project from the City of Dayton, which was granted in March 2023.

“The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) made improvements, including sidewalks, cleaning and checking the stability of the underpass. The City of Dayton did the installation,” said Simmons.

A ribbon cutting to celebrate the project will be hosted at 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 5 in the Thriftee Center Shopping Center parking lot, near the intersection of SH 321 and FM 1960. The ribbon cutting will be hosted by the Dayton Chamber of Commerce.

“It takes the entire community and various organizations working together to make projects happen and this is a great example of everyone working together. Many, many thanks to all. The Broncos are ready to ride through town. Be on the lookout!,” Simmons said.

