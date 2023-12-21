Dayton Senior Center holds holiday meal for senior citizens

The Board of Directors of Dayton Senior Center, Inc. invited members of that organization, as well as any senior citizen living in the area, to a delicious Mexican food dinner at a local restaurant on Monday evening, Dec. 18.

The meal, prepared and served by Los Compadres Mexican Food Restaurant, consisted of an entrée of enchiladas, beans and rice, preceded by chips and salsa, and a drink.

“We had 53 sign up, but wound up serving 44,” said Mike George, president of the organization. “We had some ‘no-shows’ and we’ll find out why they weren’t able to attend, and if it was related to a need for transportation or communication error, we’ll attempt to make corrections for the next event.”

Los Compadres of Dayton hosted a meal for senior citizens in Liberty County on Dec. 18.

George continued by saying that Treasurer Larry Harris was working with other restaurants trying to set up future dates where those establishments could cater other events at the Dayton Community Center.

“We also bought and sent out over 60 Christmas cards last week to everyone on our membership lists that provided an address,” said George. “We’re bound to get some returns from that exercise and will update our lists to be able to reach more members in the future.”

Dayton Senior Center, Inc. was established to serve the needs of the “older generation” living in the Greater Dayton Area. If you are a senior citizen, 55 or older, the annual meeting for election of members to the board is Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, at 9 a.m., in the Dayton Community Center’s Seniors Room. Everyone is welcome.

