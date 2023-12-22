Jill Shanks Shane, a beloved wife, mother, sister, and friend joyfully entered the presence of her Savior on December 19, 2023, in Daisetta, Texas.

Jill was born on February 11, 1955, in Garland, Texas, to Terry L. Shanks and Wanda L. Guffey Shanks. She grew up in Dayton and lived there for 35 years before moving to Daisetta where she spent over two decades in ministry impacting the lives of all who came in contact with her unconditional love and boundless generosity.

Jill’s life was one filled with compassion and selflessness. She loved her Lord Jesus with every fiber of her being and made it her life’s mission to show the world how good He is. Jill was one of the kindest people you ever met and if you knew her, you loved her, and knew she loved you too.

Jill is survived by her husband of 48 years, Lamar Shane, whom she had adored since she was 13, and shared an unbreakably beautiful bond with their only child, daughter, Shelley Shane. Jill’s brothers Randy Shanks and Rusty Shanks brought joy (and lots of picking) into her life alongside their wives Punkie and Kim. Jill’s sister Kerry Haire and brother-in-law Jack Haire were such tremendous sources of love and support for Jill throughout her journey and she treasured every moment spent with them. Jill is also survived by her brother-in-law James Spence and his wife Victoria, of Oak Ridge, TN.

Jill also cherished her dogs Zanie and Zipper and loved them so much that she often threatened to leave everything to them in her will if Lamar and Shelley didn’t act right.

The visitation service for Jill Shanks Shane will take place on Thursday, December 21, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Dayton – Pace-Stancil Funeral Home located at 1304 N Cleveland St, Dayton, TX 77535. Friends and acquaintances are invited to pay their respects during this time.

The funeral service to honor Jill’s life will be held on Friday, December 22, 2023. The service will begin at 10:00 AM and conclude at 11:00 AM at the Dayton – Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas. Please join us as we remember Jill and celebrate the impact she had on our lives.

