Ralph L. “Sonny” Lowe, Jr., 69, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, in Baytown. He was born in Houston, Texas, on January 1, 1954, to the late Roseen Estella Freer and Ralph L Lowe, Sr. Sonny graduated from Liberty High School, in Liberty, the class of 1972. He worked for more than fifty years as a heavy equipment operator, twenty-five of those at Brown and Root, formally known as KBR.

Sonny pursued many interests, some of which included playing games on his phone and the Kindle, listening to music, cooking and bbqing. He had an avid love for all sports. He especially liked the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Astros. Sonny was the biggest Elvis Presley fan one could meet. He was always silly, making sure others had a good laugh when he was around. Sonny was a natural jokster with a great sense of humor. He could easily light up a room with just his presence. Sonny found that his greatest joy came from spending time with his family, they were his pride and joy. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Sonny was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his beloved wife of forty-nine years Glenda Lowe; his children Pennie Richardson and husband Cary of Hardin, Kevin Lowe of Hardin, and Tylene Decuire and husband Kenny of Hardin; his grandchildren Caleb Richardson, Suazanne Lowe, Ethan Richardson, Konner Decuire, Cheyenne Decuire and Kash Decuire all of Hardin; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Kevin Lowe, Cary Richardson, Kenny Decuire, Caleb Richardson, Ethan Richardson, and Konner Decuire.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 11am, on Saturday, December 23, 2023, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street, Liberty, Texas, 77575. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12pm, at the funeral home with Bro. Jeff Day officiating. A graveside service and committal will follow in Cooke Memorial Cemetery.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

