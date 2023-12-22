John Michael Scroggins, 61, passed away on Monday, December 11, 2023. He was born in Pasadena, Texas on August 6, 1962, to parents Buford Melvin Scroggins Jr. and Jerry Lea Garrison.

Michael is preceded in death by his father Buford Melvin Scroggins Jr, and brother Glen Harwell. He is survived by his parents Mary Beth Scroggins, Jerry Lea Mickel and husband Conrad Mickel; brothers William R. Scroggins and wife Tammye, JW Harwell and wife Kristy; sisters Mary Snell and Deborah Taylor; numerous of nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews.

Michael was a handy man that could always fix anything when needed. He loved music and could tell you who recorded it. You could always count on him and knew he would always be there if he wasn’t traveling. He was known for his love of traveling with his mom Beth. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Cremation is under the direction of Faith and Family Services, Batson, Texas.

