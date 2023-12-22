Marsha May, 68, of Silsbee, Texas, passed away on December 16, 2023. She was born in Silsbee, Texas, on December 12, 1955, to the late Benjamin Gary Alexander and Alma Irene Lilley.

Marsha is preceded in death by her husband Randy May; parents Benjamin Gary Alexander and Alma Jordan; brother Danny Alexander; nephew B.J. Alexander.

She is survived by son Charles Smith and wife Anita of Vidor, Texas; daughters Jennie Purvis and husband Gary of Warren, Texas; brother Joe Alexander and wife Jan of Silsbee, Texas, Buster Alexander of Zavalla, Texas, Gerry Alexander and wife Tiffany of Beaumont, Texas; sisters Lois Malley and husband Joe of Lumberton, Texas, Betty Daugia of Lumberton, Texas; granddaughters Tracie Langford and husband Damion, Wynona Smith, Ilyssa Cummingham; grandsons Timothy Purvis, Sully Pope, Braidin Smith; numerous nieces and nephews and companions Rhonda and Randall.

Marsha was a loving mother and grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Cremation services are under the care of Faith and Family Funeral Services, Batson, Texas.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Marsha Lynn May please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

