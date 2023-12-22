Patricia “Pat” Ann Cornell, 82, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Marlette, Michigan, on December 18, 1941, to the late Lester and Ina Maurer Quinn.

Pat pursued many interests, some of which included sewing, crocheting, and quilting. She was also an amazing cook and enjoyed sharing her food with her family. Pat was a very patient and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She was selfless, if there was someone in need, she was there to lend a helping hand. Pat was well organized, everything had it place and stayed nice and neat. She was meticulous about her car, always keeping it immaculate. Pat found that her greatest joy came from spending time with her family as they were her pride and joy. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of fifty-three years Ray Cornell; and her sister Rosella Travis. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her children Terry Patterson of Dayton, and Jay Cornell and wife Maryann of Las Vegas; her grandchildren Ashley Henderson and husband Derek of Dayton, Dalton Stephens and wife Janey of Kingwood, Stacy Cornell and husband Manojkumar Venkatayogl of Dallas, and Jennifer Cornell of Michigan; her great-grandchildren Madison Ehrlich, Hunter Ehrlich and twins Michael and Walker Henderson all of Dayton; her siblings Edward Quinn, Patrick Quinn Janice Kennedy, and Linda Thomas all of Michigan; her numerous nieces and nephews; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A memorial service with inurnment will be held at a later date in Michigan.

