Jacob Timothy Neal entered the gates of heaven on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at the age of 29. He was born on September 15, 1994, in Humble, Texas, to John Neal and Chasity Stotts Murray. Jacob was a loving son, grandson, loving big brother and a friend to many. He loved fishing, music and lived life on the edge. He was a chef at Whistle Stop Café in Livingston, Texas.

Jacob loved his Memaw, she was his favorite person in the world. Jacob is preceded in death by his precious son, Hudson Dewayne Turner Neal; great grandparents, Pattie Harper, Ruthie & John Goodman of Kerrville, TX, Vivian Mason of Kerrville, Tx, Charlotte Stotts of Cleveland, TX and Monroe & Helga Wells; grandmother Connie Stotts of Rockport, Tx; grandfather Steve Watson of Porter, TX; great aunts and uncles, Kolleem Krueger of Kingwood, TX, Margie Hurst of Kerrville, TX, Alice Henson of Kerrville, TX, Bonnie Arnold of Splendora, TX, Josephine Matthew of Willis, TX, Willie Stotts of Rockport, TX, Samuel Goodman of Kyle, Tx, Larry Goodman of Ingram, TX, Travis Paine of Ingram, TX, Billy Paine of Ingram, TX, and Charles Wayne Stotts of Cleveland, TX; cousins, Kimberly Rice, Nancy Vinyard and Alex Wenzel Whitefield.

Those left to cherish his precious memory are his mother, Chasity Murray; his father and stepmom, Johnny & Christinna Neal; sisters, Chloe Murray and Monique Neal; brothers, Chandler Neal and Elisha Murray; special cousin Jonathan Kischnick; grandparents, Donna & Charles Stotts, Mark & Kristi Wenzel, Hollis & Judy Watson, and David & Diane Wells; aunts and uncles, Julie Dixon, Jovonne Burrell, Jeremy Neal, Christie Wenzel, Tony & Alyssa Wenzel, Charles Stotts, Rebecca Stotts, Nathan Wells, Allen & Shellie Wells, Johnny & Tammy Riddick, Angie McAdams and Kimberly Willet- Watson; along with numerous other aunt, uncles, cousins and loving family.

