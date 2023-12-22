Kathleen Dunagan

Kathleen Dunagan, 79, of Austin, formerly of Beaumont, died Friday, December 15, 2023. She was born on September 13, 1944, in Beaumont to Grace Willis and Jim Dunagan. 

Survivors include her sons, Dr. James “Bo” Evans, his wife, Emily, their daughters Ellie, Lucy, and Phoebe; Erik Evans, his wife, Naomi, Erik’s son Jonah; brother, Jimbo Dunagan; and numerous nieces and nephews. 

Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Sandra Dunagan and Susan Gordy; and brother, Baxter Dunagan. 

Kathy’s greatest pride was in her grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Kathy cherished her lifelong friendships with those she grew up and loved.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kathy’s name to Make A Wish Foundation, 1702 East Highland Avenue, Suite 400, Phoenix, Arizona 85016 or Dell’s Children’s Hospital, 4900 Mueller Boulevard, Austin, Texas 78723.

Cremation arrangements for Ms. Dunagan were handled under the direction of Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont under the direction of Broussard’s, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont.

