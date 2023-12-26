Gift of comfort: Dream Furniture helps ease struggles of Dayton cancer patient, family

Dream Furniture of Liberty has once again lived up to its name by making dreams come true for one family this Christmas season. As part of its holiday goodwill gesture, Dream Furniture has gifted a mechanical lift bed and chair to the Cervantes family of Dayton. With the patriarch, Rene Cervantes, in an intense battle with colon and liver cancer and currently unable to work, the family has been struggling through challenging times.

Sandra Garcia, who co-owns the Dream Furniture stores with her husband Sandro, believes that extending support and sparking joy wherever possible is the essence of the festive season.

“This is what Christmas is all about,” said Sandra, who took part in the surprise furniture delivery to the Cervantes’ home in Dayton on Friday.

First Liberty Bank’s Charles Bolds, Evelyn Castillo and Maribel Sarabia pose with the Cervantes family on Friday after taking part in a furniture and toy giveaway.

Rosalbo Cervantes embraces Sandra Garcia (right) of Dream Furniture on Friday after Garcia brought new furniture, toys and a cash donation to the family.

In addition to the bed and recliner, which should make life easier for Rene as he recovers from chemotherapy, Dream Furniture also donated $1,000 to the Cervantes family.

“That will help them pay for some of the necessities of life. They also have property taxes coming up next month,” Sandra said.

Dream Furniture was not the only business participating in the giveaway on Friday. First Liberty Bank, Juan Carranco State Farm, Destiny Winters Realty, Diamond Roofing and the Church of Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Liberty also pitched in to provide Christmas presents for Rene Jr. and Renata, the children of Rene and his wife, Rosalba.

Sandra said she learned about the family’s plight through social media. The Hispanic community has rallied around the family, she said, hosting benefits and making donations to the family. Rosalba has supplemented the family’s meager income by making and selling tamales in the community.

Fortunately, Rene’s outlook for the future is promising. His cancer treatments are being covered through medical insurance and chemotherapy has shrunken the tumors in his liver to just 6 percent of their original size. He hopes that by this time next year he is back at work as a welder.

This is the second consecutive year for Dream Furniture’s holiday giveaway. Last year they delivered living room furniture to a family in Liberty that was struggling with the father’s injuries from a major car crash that nearly took his life.

Sandra is grateful for the continued support at both Dream Furniture locations in Liberty.

“We have been blessed and we just want to share those blessings with others,” she said.

Santa and Mrs. Claus took part in the furniture giveaway on Friday. Juan Carranco State Farm reps are pictured with the Cervantes family. Representatives of Church of Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Liberty are pictured with Rene and Rosalbo Cervantes of Dayton. Jeremy Winters, representing his wife Destiny Winters of Destiny Winters Realty, is pictured with the Cervantes family. Diamond Roofing owners pose with the Cervantes family of Dayton.

