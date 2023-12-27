Louise Datel Adams, age 89, passed away peacefully on December 24, 2023, in Big Sandy, Texas. She was born on January 22, 1934, in Dayton, Texas, to Frank Joseph Datel, Sr. and Sophie Zavada Datel. Louise’s remarkable life was marked by dedication, love, and a deep sense of family.

Louise spent 80 cherished years in her hometown of Dayton, where she attended local schools and graduated in 1952. Following high school, she embarked on a fulfilling career at Dayton State Bank, where she rose through the ranks to become the Head Cashier—a position she held with pride for many years.

A devout member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dayton, Louise was also actively involved in the St. Joseph’s Altar Society. In recent years, she found solace and community at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Gladewater, Texas, attending services with her daughter.

Louise’s zest for life extended beyond her professional and religious pursuits. She was an avid traveler, exploring the beauty of Europe, Hawaii, and various corners of the United States with her beloved family. Gardening and painting were among her many talents, and she enjoyed sharing these passions with those around her.

Family gatherings, especially during the holidays, were central to Louise’s heart. She was known for her culinary skills, and her home became a hub for loved ones to gather, savoring the warmth and love infused into every dish. Playing cards and dominoes brought her joy, as did the simple pleasures of spending quality time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

A lover of dance, Louise cherished the moments spent twirling across the dance floor with her late husband, John Adams, during their 60 years of marriage. She held dear the memory of their shared laughter and the joy they found in each other’s company.

Louise is preceded in death by her parents, Frank Joseph Datel, Sr. and Sophie Zavada Datel; her husband, John L. Adams; her son, Mark J. Adams; her grandson, David A. Lee; her sisters, Tillie Strunk and Mary Mayfield; and her brothers, George Manak, Albert Manak, Charlie Datel, Frank Datel, John Datel, and Louis Datel.

She is survived by; her daughters, Sharon Davis and husband Larry, Karen Williamson and husband Bruce, Laura Dorendorf and husband Jeff; sons, John Adams, Jr., Joseph Adams and wife Arlene; sister, Julia Ripkowski and husband John “Buster”; grandchildren, Amber and husband Brent, Paul and wife Amanda, Mandy and husband Chris, Stacey and husband Reagan, Jake and wife Stephanie, Jeremy, Josh, Nathan, Aaron, Abby, Hunter, Madison; 13 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Peggy Pate; brother-in-law, Claude Adams; numerous nieces, nephews, and many other family members and friends.

A visitation and rosary in memory of Louise will be held at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas, on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m., with the rosary at 7:00 p.m. The funeral mass will take place on Thursday, December 28, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dayton, with Father Peter Nguyen officiating. Louise will be laid to rest at the Eastgate Cemetery in Eastgate following the mass.

Pallbearers for Mrs. Adams will be Paul Jolly, Jake Williamson, Hunter Adams, Trent Parker, Chris Wood, and Reagan Cole. Honorary pallbearers are Nathan Adams, Brent Boyce, and Aaron Adams.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Joseph’s Altar Society.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

