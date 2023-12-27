Edward Louis Richardson, 69, of Hull, passed away on Friday, December 22, 2023. He was born to James P. Richardson and Ethel M. Richardson. He was employed by Cajun Industries, LLC as Site QA/QC Superintendent.

Ed Richardson began his life in Hull Texas working at Hull Hardware for his Grandpa, Uncle and Dad as a cashier, truck driver and forklift operator at the age of fifteen. It’s also well known his chores began from an early age including sweeping the Hardware and mowing yards.

He attended Hull-Daisetta High School graduating in 1973, making many lifelong friends. He attended Texas A & M for one semester before going to work full time.

His list of accomplishments are long and varied. He could survey, and build from the ground up, including cabinetry and furniture. Also was competent in plumbing, electrical, mechanical and welding.

He worked many side jobs including roofing and repairing houses. He and his Best Man built a fishing cabin on Long Island Bayou taking all the tools and materials by boat; and he helped add to or improve other fish camps.

A great amount of his working career was spent in supervisor roles and he taught and inspired many men to broaden their skills to become successful and multi crafted. He made many friends who loved and respected him for his guidance and knowledge. In everything he did, he strived to get the job done right with an eye towards perfection.

He loved hunting and fishing and his best dog Zeke along with numerous other dogs and cats through the years. He loved raising horses and competing in team penning.

He had to have a clean truck, leaves blown and yard mowed along with the neighbor’s which he did voluntarily for free.

He loved his family and friends and helping them in ways that went above and beyond.

Of all things recreational, he loved fishing the most.

Edward is survived by his wife of 41 years, Rachel; daughter, Jaime Richardson Carruth of Hull; sisters, Beth Roberson and husband James of Beaumont, Pat George and husband David of Bee Cave.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jimmy Richardson and sister, Jan Bole, numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 29, 2023, at 10 am with service to follow at 11 am.

Honorary Pallbearers include John Barrier, Charles Kaemmerling, Joe George, James Sweeten, Douglas Richardson and Brian Richardson.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

