Joe Bob Evans Jr. “Bobby,” 69, of Daisetta, Texas, passed away on December 22, 2023. He was born in Liberty on February 19, 1954, to the late Joe Bob Evans Sr. and Nettie Lois Moore.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Joe Bob Evans Sr., and Nettie Dolan; granddaughter, Makala Trove. He is survived by his wife Joy Evans of Daisetta; brother, Mike Evans and wife Donna of Crosby; step brother, David Andy Evans and wife Mandy of Georgia; step sister, Misty Evans and wife Christie of Georgia; sons, Dusty Evans and wife Lindsey of Hardin, Brandon Evans of Daisetta; step-sons, Roderick Cox and wife Leah of Mont Belvieu, Rodney Cox and wife Kim of Mathis; daughter Heather Evans of Liberty; stepdaughter, Diana Trove of Daisetta; two special children, Johnathan Collins and Jessie Collins; grandkids, Ryland Evans, Parker Evans, Haylee Ford, Slayd Ford, Seely Ford, Madalyn Cox, Logan Cox, Landon Cox, Nicholas Cox, Villa Cox, Rose Cox, Kyrstyn Roark, Bayly Trove; great- grandkids, Jude Roark and Jagger Roark; numerous nieces and nephews.

Serving the family as pallbearers are Slayd Ford, Seely Ford, Brady Hickman, Logan Cox, Johnathan Collins, John Semien. Honorary pallbearers are Ryland Evans, Parker Evans, Landon Cox, Niko Cox.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, from 5:00pm-8:00pm at Faith and Family Funeral Services, Batson, Texas. Funeral Services will begin at 12:00pm on Thursday, December 28, 2023, officiated by Grady Hart at Faith and Family Funeral Services. Interment to follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery, Hardin, Texas.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Joe Bob Evans Jr. please visit our Sympathy Store.

