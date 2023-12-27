Larry Dale Hopkins entered the gates of heaven on Monday December 18, 2023 at the age of 84. He was born on October 2, 1939 in Hayti, Missouri, to James Hopkins and Santa Anna Williams Hopkins. Larry was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He loved and cherished his family. He enjoyed being on the deer stand and fishing. He also had a passion for woodworking.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jimmy; and his sisters, Pat, Carol, and Sue. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Linda Hopkins; his children, Larry Hopkins Jr. and wife Rikki, Danny Hopkins, and Barbara Nichols and husband Dennis; his brothers, Jerry Hopkins and Keith Hopkins; his beloved grandchildren, Brittany Hopkins, Justin Hopkins, Bryan Nichols and wife Kenber, Dylan Nichols, Taylor Hopkins, Ashley Hopkins, and Ryan Hopkins; great-grandchild, Grayson Nichols; along with a host of loving cousins, nieces, nephews, in-laws and treasured friends.

A memorial service for Larry will be held on Thursday, January 4, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Larry Dale Hopkins, please visit our floral store.

