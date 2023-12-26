Montgomery County Pct. 4 deputies crack multi-city burglary operation

A motor vehicle burglary victim was able to lead law enforcement officers to an alleged stolen iPad at a residence in Porter, which then led to the discovery of other items allegedly stolen in previous motor vehicle burglaries.

Around 5 p.m., on Dec. 21, a motor vehicle burglary occurred in the Gringos restaurant parking lot at Valley Ranch shopping center in New Caney. Montgomery County Pct. 4 deputies, working the #SafeShopper program in the area, were on scene within minutes and began an investigation.

Deputies reportedly canvassed the area but did not locate the suspect’s vehicle. However, they received good information about the suspects from a CCTV camera outside of Gringos.

Later that evening, the victim of the burglary was able to use the “Find my iPad” function, which showed its location to be on Needham Road in Porter.

Upon making contact at the residence, deputies were met by a female at the door, identified as Jacqueline Polanco, 27, of Porter. The suspect vehicle, registered to Ramon Gallegos, Jr., 25, of Houston, was also found at the location.

Jacqueline Polanco Ramon Gallegos Jr.

Gallegos, who was discovered to be Polanco’s boyfriend, had active misdemeanor and felony warrants for his arrest. Polanco also was out of jail on a bond for a recent arrest in Harris County for Hindering the Apprehension of a Felon.

According to a statement from Pct. 4, Polanco attempted to mislead deputies about Gallegos’ presence at her residence, resulting in her being charged again for Hindering the Apprehension of a Felon. She was placed in custody. During the initial questioning, Gallegos reportedly managed to evade arrest by slipping out of a rear bedroom window.

Inside the home, deputies reportedly recovered the items stolen from the Gringos parking lot burglary and also items from incidents spanning from Houston to College Station. Efforts are underway to identify the victims of the other burglaries.

As of Friday, Dec. 22, Gallegos was still at large. He is facing additional charges in Montgomery and Harris counties, in addition to his existing warrants.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

