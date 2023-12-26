Whataburger customers contributed $21K to Toys for Tots

Burgerworks Texas, a franchise of Whataburger, raised $21,448 to benefit Toys for Tots during the Christmas season. Toys for Tots is a non-profit organization operated by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve that distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy Christmas presents.

The funds came from the generous donations of Whataburger customers. The Cleveland location raised the most with a total of $4,155, followed by the Liberty Whataburger with $3,063.

On Dec. 19, a check was presented by the Burgerworks Management Team to Rev. Tony Pena (a local representative for Toys for Tots) at the Cleveland Whataburger.

Wayne Wes Pickett (right) raised the most money for Toys for Tots. Pickett works at the Cleveland Whataburger location. He is pictured with Rev. Tony Pena, a local representative for Toys for Tots.

The employee who raised the most toward the cause was Wayne Wes Pickett of the Cleveland Whataburger location. He collected a total of $1,925 in donations.

Jenny Meeks from the Liberty Whataburger collected $735 to benefit Toys for Tots.

“Burgerworks Whataburger would like to say thank you to our customers for their generous donations that made this event a success. They truly made the difference in the lives of local children,” said Darwin Davis, marketing coordinator for Burgerworks, Texas LLC.

Jenny Meeks, an employee of the Liberty Whataburger location, was given tokens of appreciation by Burgerworks Texas LLC, operator of the Liberty, Dayton and Cleveland Whataburger locations in Liberty County. Meeks raised the second-highest amount of customer donations for Toys for Tots.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

