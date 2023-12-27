Emergency Hospital Systems obtains hospital reaccreditation from Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality

Emergency Hospital Systems is proud to announce that it has achieved Hospital Reaccreditation by demonstrating compliance with CIHQ Standards and the Conditions of Participation by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. This recognition reflects the hospital’s continuous commitment to safety and quality patient care.

The four facilities at Emergency Hospital Systems underwent a rigorous, unannounced two-day onsite assessment by the CIHQ team in October 2023. The team toured the hospital, reviewed medical records, observed care practices, and interviewed staff and patients.

“CIHQ’s goal is to partner with hospitals to improve the care provided in our communities,” says Richard Curtis, Chief Executive Officer of CIHQ. “CIHQ is proud to recognize Emergency Hospital Systems for achieving accreditation.”

Emergency Hospital Systems CEO Michael Atkins expressed his appreciation for the joint efforts of the entire EHS team, stating, “Our achievement of Hospital Accreditation with CIHQ is a demonstration of the commitment and hard work of each person within Emergency Hospital Systems. This recognition underscores the high-quality care we provide to our community. I extend my sincere gratitude to every member of the EHS family for their dedication to delivering care that is not just exemplary but truly compassionate.”

To prepare for the reaccreditation process, EHS implemented a series of initiatives such as organizing regular educational sessions with staff focusing on CIHQ standards and guidelines, enhancing documentation practices in medical records to ensure all patient records met the CIHQ standard, and implementing staff-initiated patient-centered care programs, among others.

For more information about the CIHQ accreditation, please visit the CIHQ Accredited Hospital website.

About Emergency Hospital Systems

Emergency Hospital Systems, LLC, is a system of multiple community emergency hospitals equipped with 24/7 emergency room access to address various medical emergencies. We deliver premier-quality emergency services through our four conveniently located neighborhood facilities. We aim to provide complete outpatient procedures, including interventional cardiology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, urology, laboratory, and surgical services. We specialize in compassionate, personalized medical attention for everyone we see and do this without the aggravating wait times at larger facilities.

