Mentors needed for Liberty County Veterans Treatment Court

Veterans returning from military service often face an array of daunting challenges as they reenter civilian life. Post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, drug addiction and unemployment sometimes leads to alienation from their families, which compounds their problems.

These conditions often increase the likelihood of being ensnared by the criminal justice system, further derailing their attempts to reintegrate into society. However, a glimmer of hope has been created through veterans service courts. These courts are designed to prioritize support, treatment and redemption over jail or prison time for veterans involved in certain legal infractions.

Unlike conventional criminal justice program, Veterans Treatment Courts promote healing and restoration over punishment.

The veterans court in Liberty County is a collaborative effort of 75th State District Judge Mark Morefield (second from right), Court Liaison Marvin Powell (left), Andrias Lowe with the Veterans Administration and Asst. District Attorney Kevin Barnes (right).

Marvin Powell, who helped create the Liberty County Veterans Treatment Court with 75th State District Court Judge Mark Morefield, is issuing a new call to arms. Specifically, he is asking for military veterans to take on the role of mentors to the veterans going through the court system.

“They mentors, more or less, would stay in contact with the veterans in the program and make sure they are doing everything they are supposed to be doing. They need to be encouragers to make sure these veterans stay in the program and reform their lives,” Powell said. “The mentors need to be military veterans as they have a better understanding of the struggles veterans face. Combat veterans have problems opening up to anyone unless that person has also been in a foxhole before.”

Powell knows the struggles of coming home from war a changed man. At age 19, he was sent home from Vietnam with permanent disabilities. For years, he struggled to survive on a paltry $146 a month of disability payments.

“I got through it with help. I slept on beds in spare bedrooms of my friends in Dayton for a while. I am grateful for their help. Otherwise I wouldn’t have made it,” Powell said.

But not every veteran coming home from war has a support system, which is why so many military veterans are part of the homeless population in the United States.

“I very easily could have been one of those guys sleeping on the streets. If you don’t have family to support you and you don’t have friends who are there for you, then you can fall through the cracks. You must have a support system,” Powell said.

The personal demands on the mentors is minimal. They simply need to be a guide and offer encouragement to the handful of veterans currently in the Liberty County Veterans Treatment Court. Since the court was first created, only 12 have signed up for it. Of those, only five graduated from the program and 3-4 were unable to complete the program successfully.

To discuss the mentoring program further with Powell, call 346-988-5221 or send email to thejudgemp@gmail.com. If you are a veteran or know a veteran currently facing criminal charges in Liberty County and would like to learn more about the program, go online to https://www.co.liberty.tx.us/page/liberty.Veterans%20Court

