Hortencia Moreno-Avelar was born March 13, 1967 in Mexico to parents, Cristobal Avelar-Munoz and Adelaida Ramirez- Armas. She passed away in Houston, Texas on December 27, 2023 at the age of 56.

Hortencia loved her family and enjoyed raising her children. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and daughter. Hortencia was also devoted to the Catholic Church.

She will be greatly missed by her family and everyone that knew and loved her. Hortencia was preceded in death by her father, Cristobal Avelar-Munoz; daughter, Elizabeth Moreno; brother, Oscar Avelar; sister, LuLu Avelar. She is survived by her beloved husband, Juan Jose Moreno; mother, Adelaida Ramirez-Armas; sons, Edgar Moreno and wife Cristina Moreno, Alonso Moreno and wife Marcela Perez; daughter, Cintya Moreno and husband Jose Luna; brother, Miguel Ramirez; sister, Norma Avelar and husband Florencio Bernal; grandchildren, Giovanna Moreno, Isabella Moreno, Grace Flores, Victoria Moreno, Suzeli Moreno.

Visitation will be Friday, December 29, 2023 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home from 5-8pm. Mass is scheduled for Saturday, December 30, 2023 at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church at 10am with Father Tri officiating. Burial will follow in the Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens.

