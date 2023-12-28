Sam Parker

Sam Parker, 95, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on December 22, 2023. He was born in Moss Hill, Texas, on April 21, 1928, to the late John Franklin Parker and Zellie Fregia Parker.

As a child, Sam worked on the farm and teen years started working cattle with Harvey and Elmer Mecom and would continue throughout his life. Sam started his career in the oilfield industry as a young man. During his working years he had many roles, ruff-neck, derrick-man, motor-man, driller, scaffolder, barge operator, carpenter, cowboy, just to name a few but he even tried his hand in owning a store that became a family project.

Sam is preceded in death by his parents; wives, Bea Parker, Berniece Parker; daughter, Karen Sue Hanagriff; a special friend, Dorothy Young; brothers, Hubert Fregia, Claude Parker, Clyde McCreight, Franklin Parker; sisters, Victoria Blair, Zelma Goodson, Elmer Mecom, Leona Purswell, Bessie Sims, Lavada Weatherford, Ruby Moulder, Dora Lea Lawrence.

Sam is survived by son, M.A. (Sam) Parker and wife Barbara of Woodville, Texas; daughters, Janine Stark and husband David of Moss Hill, Texas, Joan Caruthers and husband Charles of Batson, Texas, Florence Green of Hull, Texas; grandchildren, Garth Parker, Rhett Parker, Meeghan Stark Hazlett, Casey Trousdale, Caryn Motes, Scarlett Love, Roger Hanagriff, Mark Hanagriff; great-grandchildren, Bleize Parker, Slade Parker, Silas Parker, Blythe Parker, Cailyn Trousdale, Liam Trousdale, Roslyn Trousdale, Lincoln Motes, Steele Love; extended family, Durwin and Christy McCreight, John Franklin Parker, Vivian Fry.

Serving the family as pallbearers are Garth Parker, Rhett Parker, Charles Caruthers, Robert Caruthers, Michael Trousdale, Liam Trousdale, Trey Motes and Tommy Hazlett.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, December 28, 2023, from 5:00 pm – 8:00pm at Faith and Family Funeral Services, Batson, Texas. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 pm on Friday, December 29, 2023, at Faith and Family Funeral Services officiated by Jennifer Hazlett. Interment to follow at Hardin Chapel Cemetery, Hardin, Texas.

