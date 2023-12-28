DAR announces winners of American History essay contest

The Libertad Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is proud to announce the winners of our 2023 American history essay contest.

Many students in grades 5-8 competed, and the topic was about John Philip Sousa. It is evident that the students worked diligently researching this topic, as it was very difficult to choose one winner from each grade.

Pictured left to right: Jackson Harris, Mason Matlock, and Hutton Evans.

The winners this year are Parker Davis, a fifth grader from Devers Elementary, Hutton Evans, a sixth grader from Liberty Middle School, Mason Matlock, a seventh grader from Liberty Middle School, and Jackson Harris, an eighth grader from Liberty Middle School.

Congratulations to these 4 young men! They will be recognized at DAR’s April 2024 meeting where they will each read their essays.

