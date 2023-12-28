Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 26, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 26, 2023:

  • Ocampo, Juan Graviel – Driving While License Invalid, Displaying/Obtaining Wrong License Plate, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Expired License Plate and Speeding 10 percent or More Above Posted Speed
  • Long, Kayla Marie – Public Intoxication
  • Hebert, Orrin – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
  • Cox, Kayle Alysse – Criminal Mischief
  • Mendez-Espinosa, Ramon – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
