Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 26, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 26, 2023:
- Ocampo, Juan Graviel – Driving While License Invalid, Displaying/Obtaining Wrong License Plate, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Displaying Expired License Plate and Speeding 10 percent or More Above Posted Speed
- Long, Kayla Marie – Public Intoxication
- Hebert, Orrin – Driving While Intoxicated, third or more
- Cox, Kayle Alysse – Criminal Mischief
- Mendez-Espinosa, Ramon – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle