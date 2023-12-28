Simply Country Café to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

Moss Hill restaurant Simply Country Café will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants (ABR) in early January 2024.

America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on Jan. 11.

Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owner Charlotte Price-Barker about the restaurant’s special place in the community. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.

Simply Country is a family restaurant in Moss Hill operated by Charlotte Price and her daughter, Gracie Price-Nance (right).

Rows of pies tempt diners as they enter Simply Country in Moss Hill.

Simply Country Café has been open for 20 years. They were nominated to be on the Roadshow by a longtime customer.

“My family is kind of famous for cooking in this area,” Price-Barker says. Her late mother, Carol Ray Price, was the mastermind behind the pies the cafe offers, which are now baked by Price-Barker’s daughter Gracie.

The cafe sports a cozy, old-fashioned ambience, with wood paneling, vintage decor and the showstopping glass pastry case filled with homemade desserts. Lunch specials and a Friday night dinner special are popular with customers, as well as the best-seller chicken fried steak. Unusual pie selections, which come in ‘minis’ or full size, include pineapple cream, buttermilk, and ‘Coonie meringue’, named after Price-Barker’s aunt, which features chocolate cream and coconut cream and was inspired by a customer’s indecision between two favorite flavors.

The welcoming atmosphere, delicious food, and friendly staff keeps customers coming back.

“We pride ourselves on customer service. Like being at home,” Price-Barker says.

“There’s definitely a very heavy family atmosphere here,” adds Gracie.

America’s Best Restaurants will be filming on location on Thursday, Jan. 11, from 2 to 5 p.m. The restaurant’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website at https://americasbestrestaurants.com/rests/texas/simply-country.

Restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured at www.americasbestrestaurants.com.

If you want to sample some of tasty fare at Simply Country Café, stop by on Tuesdays through Saturdays. The restaurant is located at 17174 N Hwy 146, Liberty, Texas (at the intersection of SH 105 and SH 146 in Moss Hill). To call in an order, the number is 936-298-2825. For more information, visit www.simplycountrycafe.com.

America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and restaurant marketing company based in Florence, KY, travels the country telling the stories and highlighting the unique food of locally owned independent restaurants as part of their ABR Roadshow. Restaurants are featured not only on ABR’s Restaurant Network of social media channels and website, but also each individual establishment’s Facebook page. With over 1000 episodes filmed, America’s Best Restaurants is the premier marketing agency for restaurant owners and operators to have their story broadcast coast-to-coast. Visit AmericasBestRestaurants.com to learn more and to view the episodes and profiles of hundreds of America’s Best Restaurants!

See related:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

