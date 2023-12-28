Warm blankets, warm hearts, warm meals: Liberty PD’s Silver Santa spreads cheer

Putting on their Santa hats for the day, officers from Liberty Police Department on Friday, Dec. 22, brought holiday cheer to elderly residents through the department’s Silver Santa program.

This year, officers delivered 24 baskets filled with comfort items and pantry staples, from cozy throw blankets and puzzle books, to a selection of nutritious food options.

In personally delivering the items to the elderly residents, officers were also able to provide Christmas cheer while also checking on the recipient’s wellbeing.

Lt. Elaine Taylor loads items into bins to be delivered to 24 elderly residents in Liberty for the Silver Santa program.

Lt. Elaine Taylor, a spokesperson for Liberty Police Department, explained that the list of recipients varies each year but most are residents with whom the officers have had previous contact while on patrols. Others are referrals.

Five of the recipients on the list came from the department’s “Are You Okay” initiative, a voluntary and free service offered to elderly residents in the city of Liberty. Elderly residents, or their family members, can sign up for weekly police officer visits to the their homes.

Funding for Silver Santa this year came from the City of Liberty, Walmart and Councilwoman Libby Simonson.

If you would like to learn more about the Silver Santa program or the Are You Okay initiative, please call 936-336-5666.

Det. Jonathan Williams gives a hug to Clara Martin while delivering her Silver Santa box on Dec. 22. Elderly residents were happy to see Liberty police officers delivering care packages to them for Silver Santa. Pictured are Det. Jonathan Williams with Betty Bevil. Det. Kandice Carter and Lt. Mike Parrish load up Silver Santa boxes on Dec. 22. Left to right are Donna Smith, Det. Kandice Carter, Lt. Elaine Taylor, Chief Gary Martin, Det. Jonathan Williams and Lt. Mike Parrish

