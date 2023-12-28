Suspect in missing persons case surrenders after hours-long standoff in Point Blank

A suspect in a missing persons case in Polk County finally surrendered to authorities just after 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 28, after an intense hours-long standoff at a mobile home on St. Lucia Lane in the Hidden Cove Subdivision in Point Blank, Texas, in north San Jacinto County.

The search for the suspect, identified as Tyler Williams, 30, of Point Blank, has involved authorities from multiple agencies and stretched into three counties, including Liberty County. San Jacinto County sheriff’s deputies assisted in the search on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Williams was located in the small community of Point Blank in a home also occupied by his girlfriend.

Early on in the standoff, the man allowed his girlfriend, Lindsey Carroll, 40, of Point Blank, to leave the mobile home. However, she later was taken to the San Jacinto County Jail on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering With Government Documents.

Approximately 2,500 counterfeit $100 U.S. bills and one ounce of suspected methamphetamine were reportedly found inside the home after the standoff.

The suspect gave himself up peacefully to Montgomery County SWAT officers after a lengthy negotiation, said San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers. The suspect was transported to Polk County for questioning and will be booked into the jail there for prior warrants for Burglary and Arson.

