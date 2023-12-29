Ottie Mae Thrasher passed away on December 23, 2023, at the age of 75. She will be remembered for her unwavering dedication as school bus driver for Huffman ISD for 20 years. Ottie Mae’s commitment ensuring the safety and well-being of countless students made a lasting impact on the community.

Born on January 30, 1948, Ottie Mae Thrasher was known for loving and caring nature as a mom, sister, and grandmother. Her warm-heartedness touched the lives of all who knew her. She was a beacon of love and support for her family and friends. Ottie Mae was devoted to Christ and her faith was very strong.

Ottie Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Luther and Winnie Luther; daughter Laura Thrasher; spouse, Lewis Thrasher; and her brother Charlie Luther. She is survived by son, Steven Thrasher and spouse Tiffiny; daughter Lisa Thrasher, sister Vera Baker; and her grandchildren Clayton and Colby Thrasher, Samantha Gardner, Nathan and Abigail Rhea, and Garrett Beadle.

