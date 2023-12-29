David Wayne Lingle, age 69, passed away on December 27, 2023, in Spring, Texas. Born on June 17, 1955, in Houston, Texas, he was the beloved son of Billy Monroe Lingle and Nella Beth Rollins Lingle. David spent his final years in the Spring area but had previously called Point Blank, Texas, home.

David was a true outdoorsman who found joy in the simple pleasures of life. Fishing, boating, camping, and the art of cooking barbecue were among his favorite activities. A quiet and laid-back individual, David was known for his honesty, sometimes delivered with a touch of brutal truth. He had a diverse taste in music, enjoying rock, but his television preferences leaned towards Westerns and Grit genres.

One of David’s last wishes was fulfilled as he embarked on a memorable trip to Yellowstone National Park. This past summer, in celebration of his granddaughter Brooke’s graduation, the Wright family came together for this special journey. Surrounded by his wife, daughter, and granddaughter, David cherished the moments spent exploring the beauty of Yellowstone.

David Wayne Lingle was preceded in death by his parents, leaving a legacy of love and cherished memories. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Sherry Lingle, his daughter Amber Wright and husband Albert, and his son David Lee Lingle and wife Misti. He is also survived by his brothers Jimmy Lingle, Billy Lingle and wife Kathy, and sisters Kathy Trahan and husband Charles, and Karen Love and husband Roy.

David leaves a lasting impact on his grandchildren: Brooke Wright, Brayden Wright, Mallory Lingle, Colton Wright, Rayli Lingle, Hagen Lingle, and great-grandchild Brody Coy Lingle. Additionally, he is remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of other family and friends.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects at a visitation scheduled to honor Mr. Lingle on Friday, December 29, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

