Gregory “Scott” Seals, II, of Dayton, Texas, passed away on Saturday, December 23, 2023, at his residence. He was born on November 23, 1971, in Channelview, Texas, to Kathy Wheeler Seals and Gregory Scott Seals.

Scott graduated from C.E. King High School, class of 1990. He was employed by Goose Creek Independent School District, where he taught high school students pipefitting.

Scott pursued many interests, some of which included fishing, hunting, playing golf and watching T.V. He was known as a big teddy bear and was the biggest softy you’d ever meet. Scott had a great sense of humor and could easily light up any room with his presence. He had a giving heart and could often be found helping others in need.

Scott was preceded in death by his aunt Linda Clowers. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory his parents; his beloved wife Tammi Seals of twelve years; his children Cody Seals of Humble, Meagan Gaglaino and husband Drayton of Kingwood, Dalton Black and wife Heather of Dayton and Crystal Tovar and husband Justin of Dayton; his five grandchildren; his sister Derinda Hugaboon and husband Jim; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration honoring Scott’s life will be held on Monday, January 8, 2024, beginning at 10am, at the Dayton Community Center, 801 S. Cleveland Street, Dayton, Texas 77535.

