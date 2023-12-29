Jackie Ray Purswell entered the gates of heaven on Tuesday, December 26, 2023, at the age of 75. He was born on March 5, 1948, in Dayton, Texas, to Ray Purswell and Albertia Smith Purswell. He was a retired welder of 35 years for Union Tank Car and was also a truck driver.

Jackie was the second person in the US and the first person in Texas to have the new TCAR surgery done, you can watch him on the documentary film, Fisherman Tackles Carotid. He loved to fish, hunt, he’s been known to play a few slots and ride his buggy with his grandchildren and his two dogs. He loved to cook and bring desserts to gatherings.

Jackie loved to travel on group bus trips and cruises and loved to ride his motorcycle. He was a deacon at the Central Baptist Church in Liberty, Texas. He packed as much life and adventure into his 75 years as he could. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jackie is preceded in death by his parents; and son, Alton Earl Purswell. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 16 years, Sherry; his wonderful sons, Jackie Ray Purswell Jr. and wife Cindy and Jim Martin; sister, Velda Rice; grandchildren, Colton Purswell, Cody Purswell, Cristen Collins and husband Sam, Thomas Martin and wife Taylor, and Delanna Martin and boyfriend Matthew Reynolds; great grandchildren, Cash Purswell, Travis Purswell, Charleigh Collins, Kamryn Collins, Kooper Collins, and Parker Martin; two dogs, Princess and Sassy; and a host of loving family and treasured friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

All arrangements were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jackie Ray Purswell, please visit our floral store.

