Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 29, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 29, 2023:
- Edwards, Kennedy – Evading Arrest or Detention and Hold for Harris County-Probation Violation for Aggravated Robbery
- Cole, Walter Samuel – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
- Singletonlee, Savana – Assault/Family Violence
- Gonzalo-Ibarra, Michael – Assault/Family Violence
- Hyde, Joseph Matthew – Burglary of a Building
- Thomas, Shai-Keem – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
- Castillo, Esthefany – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Alcaraz-Aguilar, Benjamin – Hold for Harris County