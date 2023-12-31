Liberty County Jail arrest report, Dec. 29, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 29, 2023:

  • Edwards, Kennedy – Evading Arrest or Detention and Hold for Harris County-Probation Violation for Aggravated Robbery
  • Cole, Walter Samuel – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Singletonlee, Savana – Assault/Family Violence
  • Gonzalo-Ibarra, Michael – Assault/Family Violence
  • Hyde, Joseph Matthew – Burglary of a Building
  • Thomas, Shai-Keem – Failure to Identify Fugitive/Give False Information
  • Castillo, Esthefany – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Alcaraz-Aguilar, Benjamin – Hold for Harris County
