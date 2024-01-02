Marylin Gray Salvador

The family of Marylin Salvador, née Gray, announced her passing on December 27, 2023, in Coldspring, Texas, at the age of 90. She had fought a long battle with Congestive Heart Failure.

Marylin was born Marylin June Gray on May 24, 1933, in the small town of Eversonville, Missouri. After growing up on the family farm in rural Missouri, Marylin married Stanley Ray DeWitt and traveled extensively with him during his Air Force career. Marylin’s last professional position was as the Director of Personnel at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, where she married her second husband Lionel Salvador. Marylin had recently moved to Coldspring Texas from Plantation, Florida to be close to family.

As a military wife and civil service employee, Marylin lived and traveled extensively in the United States and many foreign countries including Italy and Puerto Rico. Marylin was an avid reader of English (UK) history and later in life traveled extensively around the United Kingdom in search of antiques and English history. In addition to her family, Marylin loved collecting and selling antiques, gourmet cooking, and especially expert sewing. Her creativity, artistic talents, and mastery of Fabric Art Quilting won her many prestigious awards in the South Florida quilting scene.

Marylin is survived by three of her four children: Karen Joy (DeWitt) Campbell and her husband Tom of Altadena, CA, Reverend David Wayne DeWitt and his wife Becky of Coldspring, and Anthony Jay Salvador of Ft. Lauderdale. Marylin leaves three grandchildren: Keanen Kopplin and his wife Krissy, Jennifer Paden and her husband Eric, and TJ Morris and his wife Megan, as well as 3 great-grandchildren.

Marylin was preceded in death by her parents Homer and Ruth Gray of Meadville Mo, brothers Melvin Gray and his wife Maxine, Marvin and his wife Edith, and Merle Gray, and her sister Mildred and her husband Lester Gudgell. Additionally, she was preceded in death by her husband Lionel Salvador, and her oldest daughter Kathy Sue DeWitt.

Marylin will be missed by everyone who knew her. Her burial and celebration of life will be held this spring, at Parson’s Creek Cemetery in Linn County, Missouri.

