Carmina Garcia De la Cruz, or “Wita” as known by her loved ones, was born on March 20, 1951, in Puebla, Mexico, to parents Faustino De la Cruz and Altagracia Garcia. She passed away on December 25, 2023, at 73, at her residence in Liberty, TX, with her lovely family by her side.

She grew up the second of eleven children, having had nine sisters and two brothers. Raised in Puebla, Mexico, she attended a university where she received her Teaching degree. Carmina was an elementary school teacher in the early years of her career, and after years of experience, she then became a principal at that same school. There she met her husband Eulalio Garcia Soto in Guanajuato, Mexico. After starting a family, she sought a better life for her children, making the decision to leave Mexico and settle in Liberty, Texas for the rest of her years. Throughout the years, she became an inspiring advocate for the Hispanic community, where her ideas became a cornerstone to the improvement and success of the community. Furthermore, she instilled an understanding of Hispanic heritage, folkloric dancing, and Mexican traditions through many talents and knowledge. She never hesitated to help her neighbor, especially those children in her community. Wita was also dedicated to the Lord, having been a longtime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day-Saints in Liberty, where she worshiped and served in various capacities throughout her lifetime. In the Dallas temple, she was then sealed to her family for all of time and all eternity.

If anyone knew Wita’s love best, it would be her beloved grandchildren. The greatest way she showed her love to her family was through her cooking, providing a variety of wonderfully tasting dishes. Such dishes she was known for was her sopita, her rice, and her tamales.

Carmina was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Anabelle Garcia, who she will now be reunited with.

She has left behind to continue her loving and beautiful legacy to her siblings; Arcelia, Lilia, Oliva, Mara, Adalid, Fanyuni, Faustino, Nadir, Venus, and Arabella; Her children; Sandro Garcia and spouse Sandra Garcia, Rainbow Garcia and spouse Gaby Garcia, Alma Zayda Yanez and spouse Juan Yanez, Mayte Silva and spouse Heriberto Silva, Seth Garcia and spouse Elizabeth Garcia, Eduardo Garcia and family, Noe Garcia and spouse Laura Garcia, and Moises Garcia and spouse Natalie Garcia; Grandchildren; Abidan Garcia, Mariel Garcia, Karen Garcia, Juan Fe Yanez, Adrian Yanez, Lali Garcia, Eric Silva, Mason Garcia, Adam Garcia, Anthony Garcia, Leo Garcia, Samuel Garcia, Edgar Silva, Gracie Garcia, Ashley Garcia, Christian Garcia, Hyrum Garcia, Alexa Garcia, Noella Garcia, Lyla Garcia, Ilah Garcia, Daleyza Garcia, and Regina Garcia

Great grandchildren; Alessandra Garcia and Abril Garcia.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Abidan Garcia, Juan Yanez, Mason Garcia, Adam Garcia, Anthony Garcia, Christian Garcia, Leo Garcia, and Eric Silva.

Wita will truly be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Carmina Garcia De la Cruz, o “Wita” como la conocían sus seres queridos, nació el 20 de Marzo de 1951 en Puebla, México de padres, Faustino De la Cruz y Altagracia García. Carmina falleció el 25 de Diciembre de 2023 a los 73 años, en su residencia en Liberty, TX, con su adorable familia a su lado.

Ella creció como la segunda hija de once hijos, teniendo nueve hermanas y dos hermanos. Criada en Puebla, México, asistió a una universidad donde recibió su título de Maestra. Carmina fue maestra de escuela primaria en los primeros años de su carrera, y después de años de experiencia, se convirtió en directora de esa misma escuela. Ahí conoció a su marido, Eulalio García Soto, en Guanajuato (México). Después de formar una familia, buscó una vida mejor para sus hijos, tomando la decisión de dejar México y establecerse en Liberty, Texas, para el resto de sus años. A lo largo de los años, se convirtió en una inspiradora defensora de la comunidad hispana, donde sus ideas se convirtieron en una piedra angular para la mejora y el éxito de la comunidad. Además, ella inculcó una comprensión de la herencia hispana, la danza folklórica, y las tradiciones mexicanas a través de muchos talentos y conocimientos. Wita siempre ayudaba al projimo en todas sus visitas a su amado Mexico siempre ayudaba a la comunidad, en especial a los niños. Wita también estaba dedicada al Señor, habiendo sido miembro por mucho tiempo de la Iglesia de Jesucristo de los Santos de los Últimos Días en Liberty, donde adoró y sirvió en varias capacidades a lo largo de su vida. En el templo de Dallas, fue sellada a su familia para siempre y por toda la eternidad.

El tesoro mas amado de wita eran sus queridos nietos. La mejor manera en que mostraba su amor a su familia era a través de su cocina, proporcionando una variedad de platos maravillosamente sabrosos. Tales platos por los que era conocida eran su sopita, su arroz y sus tamales.

Carmina fue precedida en la muerte por sus padres y su hija, Anabelle Garcia, con quien ahora se reunirá.

Ella ha dejado a sus hermanos, Arcelia,; Arcelia, Lilia, Oliva, Mara, Adalid, Fanyuni, Faustino, Nadir, Venus, y Arabella; Sus hijos; Sandro Garcia y esposa Sandra Garcia, Rainbow Garcia y esposa Gaby Garcia, Alma Zayda Yanez y esposo Juan Yanez, Mayte Silva y esposo Heriberto Silva, Seth Garcia y esposa Elizabeth Garcia, Eduardo Garcia y familia, Noe Garcia y esposa Laura Garcia, y Moises Garcia y esposa Natalie Garcia; Nietos: Abidan Garcia, Mariel Garcia, Karen Garcia, Juan Fe Yanez, Adrian Yanez, Lali Garcia, Eric Silva, Mason Garcia, Adam Garcia, Anthony Garcia, Leo Garcia, Samuel Garcia, Edgar Silva, Gracie Garcia, Ashley Garcia, Christian Garcia, Hyrum Garcia, Alexa Garcia, Noella Garcia, Lyla Garcia, Ilah Garcia, Daleyza Garcia y Regina Garcia; Bisnietos; Alessandra Garcia y Abril Garcia para continuar su amoroso y hermoso legado

Honrando a la familia sirviendo como portadores del féretro estarán Abidan Garcia, Juan Yanez, Mason Garcia, Adam Garcia, Anthony Garcia, Christian Garcia, Leo Garcia, y Eric Silva.

Wita sera recordada y su memoria vivira por siempre en la vida de todos aquellos que la conocimos.

