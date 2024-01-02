Lone Star College to hold Super Saturday registration events in January

Reaching professional or financial goals are two of many New Year resolutions that people make once the clock strikes midnight Jan. 1. Lone Star College can help you meet those resolutions through top-quality and affordable academic and workforce programs.

“Lone Star College offers a variety of classes that allowed me to pursue my passions based on research, philosophy, sociology and humanities,” said Noor Ayache, LSC-Tomball graduate and former Student Government Association member. “Additionally, my time at Lone Star College-Tomball and Lone Star College Honors College prepared me for the rigorous classes I’m taking at Rice University by providing faculty members who are involved, engaged and encourage their students to participate in high-level discussions.”

Lone Star College will start its spring 2024 semester with two Super Saturday registration events on Jan. 6 and Jan. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at all eight locations. College representatives will guide students through the eight-step enrollment process and course selection. Classes are available in person, online and hybrid.

“Lone Star College’s Super Saturday events are a dynamic opportunity for students to complete their registration and also to immerse themselves in the vibrant educational community we foster,” said Gerald F. Napoles, Ph.D., LSC vice chancellor, Student Success. “These events provide personalized guidance in course selection, an introduction to our extensive student support services, and a platform for students to connect with faculty and peers, ensuring a strong start to their spring semester.”

The LSC spring 2024 semester begins Tuesday, Jan. 16 and the registration period is still open. Courses are structured to help students complete a degree, transfer to a four-year university or enter the workforce. Visit LoneStar.edu/SuperSaturdays for more information.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success.

Mario K. Castillo, J.D., serves as Chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area. LSC has been named a 2023 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

