Dayton Broncos win the West Fork Tournament

Over the Christmas holidays, while most folks were taking a break, the Broncos Basketball team worked, practiced and took care of business as they brought home some hardware. The Broncos went 4-0 to win the West Fork Tournament.

In game 1, the Broncos easily won over Rosenberg Terry with a score of 65 to 36. Outstanding athletes in that particular game were: Donahvan Thibodeaux with 16 points and 6 rebounds; Hunter Leonard put up 10 points; Ernie Rollins added 12 points and Dawson Victorian with 9 points.

Game 2 saw the Broncos upend Galena Park with a score of 64 to 45. Putting up some good stats for that game were Donahvan Thibodeaux with 15 points and 10 rebounds with Jeremiah Stevens adding 12 points and having 5 rebounds. In game three, it was the battle of 321 teams with Dayton beating Tarkington 60-45.

Dayton Broncos are treated to lunch at the tournament.

Donahvan Thibodeaux had another great game with 35 points and 11 rebounds while Hunter Leonard added 17 points for the win. This put the Broncos in the championship game against Rockdale. Once again Dayton won with an impressive score of 68- 47. Leading scorers in the championship game were Donahvan Thibodeaux with 18 points and 8 rebounds; Hunter Leonard with 21 points and Ernie Rollins added 10 points.

Coach Rodrick Bankhead stated, “I could not be more proud of the team. They did an amazing job. Not only did we win the tournament, but congratulations to Donahvan Thibodeaux who was named Tournament MVP! Also, a special thank you to Coach Cooper and his family who made hamburgers for the Broncos and served them to the athletes.”

Coach Bankhead also invites everyone to come out and support the Broncos this season.

