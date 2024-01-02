Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce set to have annual gala on Jan. 26

Roll out the red carpets! The Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce will hold its Annual Awards Banquet on Friday, Jan. 26.

This year’s theme is Red Carpet. Everyone who attends is encouraged, but not required, to wear red carpet attire. Presented by Emergency Hospital Systems, the awards banquet is for celebrating and awarding the shining stars of the Greater Cleveland area.

The awards being given will be for Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Chamber Ambassador of the Year, Best New Business, Best Storefront, and Best Customer Service.

“Three awards are our opportunity to recognize businesses that aren’t necessarily chamber members, but just to kind of get them involved in what we’re doing and just showcase the good work that our businesses are doing in the community,” said Victoria Good, chief operating officer of the Greater Cleveland Chamber of Commerce.

Guests can pay $50 to select a mystery box that will contain a surprise luxury items like Apple watches, iPads, robot vacuums, gift cards and more, ranging from $50-500!

Businesses can choose from one of the sponsorship levels listed on the packet attached here. Businesses can also donate a mystery box gift, or drop a luxury gift item off at the Chamber’s office at 908 E Houston St, Cleveland.

The awards banquet night will be full of fun, starting at 6 with a cocktail hour. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 7. A prepaid ticket costs $50, or an 8-pack of tickets costs $360. Walk-in tickets are $60.

