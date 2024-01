The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Dec. 28, 2023:

Cole, Andreika – Aggravated Assault/Family Violence

Galloway, Emmett Jr. – Violation of Occupational License and Driving While License Invalid

Latham, Cheryl – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Patton, Reginald – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle or Watercraft

Suarez, Trevor Nathaniel – Hold for Galveston County-Violation of Bond or Protective Order

Cole, Andreika Galloway, Emmett, Jr Latham, Cheryl Patton, Reginald Suarez, Trevor Nathaniel

Share this: Twitter

Facebook