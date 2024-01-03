James Perry was born on November 5, 1958, to parents Lola and Hamlin Perry. He is preceded in death by both parents and grandparents. Those left to cherish his memories are his Wife Margaret Perry of 42 years. His kids Carolyn and husband Lonny, Tonya and husband Eric, grandchildren Tyler, Lexey, Ashtin and Dustin. Great-grandkids Anthony and Zoey. Also celebrating the life of James is his older sisters Marsha Milburn and husband Larry, Christi McCreight and husband Durwin, and younger brother Dana Perry along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

There are a few things that comes to mind when one thinks of James Perry. Motorcycles, welding, brisket, hugs, and above all, love. He loved his family like no other and would go to bat for any of them at the drop of a hat. He loved riding his motorcycle with his little brother, his nephew Garrett Perry, son-in-law Eric, and his niece Marti Mannino and her husband Kenny. There wasn’t a soul around who didn’t get a big bear hug from him and just feel the love he radiated. He had one of those healing hugs that brought tears to your eyes you didn’t know you’d been holding in along with a crooked grin that said, “Everything is going to be okay”.

May we all find comfort in the little things such as soapstone, cook-offs, and ten-gallon hats. It’s with these memories that we continue to celebrate his life and know he’s watching over us.

“There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart.” – Gandhi

