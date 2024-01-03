Jenell Yarbrough Brinson was born November 22, 1948, in Abilene, Texas, to parents, William Parker Yarbrough and Evelyn Jenell Coker Yarbrough, who both preceded her in death. Jenell passed away on December 17, 2023, in Houston, Texas at the age of 75.

Jenell is survived by her beloved children, Linda Short and husband James, Sheila Jones and husband Tracy, Bonnie Mittleman and husband Dan, and Alvin Brinson; grandchildren, Brian Isaacs, Tashina Wolford, Chris Wolford, Dennis Wolford, Heather Wolford, Ashley Lawson, Stephanie Isaacs, Tracie Jones, Maginnis Jones, David Jones, Joshua Haltom, Allison Moore; great-grandchildren, Shamica Minor, Kiona Lawson, Latasia Lawson, Noah Lawson, Isabell Isaacs, Harper Isaacs, Maddy Wolford, Archer Moore, Noah Haltom. She was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Steven Ray Isaacs and John Kenneth Haltom Jr; 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

Jenell lived life on her own terms. Beyond being a mother and grandmother, Jenell was many other things. She was, among other things, a freelance writer, a dog groomer, and small business owner. In late midlife, when most people are retiring, she returned to school and graduated Magna Cum Laude from University of Houston with a Bachelors of Science in Psychology with a minor in Religious Studies.

Her networks of friends reached worldwide as she engaged in philosophical and theological studies with people of different cultures and backgrounds. In her retirement, she enjoyed the privacy of her small country home, her pets including a number of dogs and cats over the years and her horse Ginger who was by her side for over 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, reading and connecting with her worldwide friends via social media. Her family, close friends and worldwide contacts miss her deeply.

A memorial service will be held at 3pm on Saturday, January 6th in the Pace-Stancil Chapel in Cleveland, Texas.

