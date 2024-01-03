John Michael Snider, 64, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on December 30, 2023, in Kingwood, Texas, after a long battle with dementia. He was born in Downey, California, on July 24, 1959, to Robert and Isabel “Izzy” (Ortega) Snider and was the third of five children.

John grew up in Maywood, Nebraska and graduated from Maywood High School in 1977. In 1988, he married Suzanne Taylor and together they had two children, Michael and Jeffrey. John started his working career at Union Pacific Railroad as an electrician apprentice. He transitioned into the oilfield business as a pipe inspector, which enabled him to live and work throughout Oklahoma and Texas. Over the years, his work gave him the opportunity to travel across the world visiting places such as Europe and Columbia, with Prague being his most cherished city. He would eventually retire as Sr. Supply Chain Rep from Anadarko Petroleum in 2016.

John had a true passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting deer in both Nebraska and Texas until as he would say “I’m not mad at them anymore.” He also enjoyed pheasant/duck hunting, bass/offshore fishing as well as target shooting. John was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker football fan and kept up with all things Nebraska. He loved the Houston Astros and enjoyed attending games and watching them in the playoffs. John will be remembered as a beloved grandfather, father, brother, and son. He had an affable fun-loving nature and infectious laugh. He also had a tremendous love for his family and friends. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

John was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Anna Maria Ortega; Myrtle and Herb Hendricksen; mother, Izzy Snider; brother Ronnie Snider; and uncle, Ernest “Ernie” Ortega. He is survived by his sons, Michael Snider (Callie) and Jeffrey Snider; grandchildren, Evan John Snider and Emma Snider; father, Robert Snider; sister, Lorraine Mullen (Jerry); brothers, Robert “Bob” Snider II (Debbie); Larry Snider (Jill); Suzanne Snider, and many nieces, nephews, and good friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Angel Bueno, Tony Donaldson, Jerry Mullen, Tommy Seeley, Bryan Sullivant and Mike Sullivant. Honorary pallbearers are Bob Snider, Larry Snider, and Ben Sullivant.

Friends are invited to visit with family beginning at 12:00 pm on Friday, January 5, 2024, in the chapel of Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Street, Liberty, Texas. A funeral service will immediately follow at 1:00 pm. A graveside service will follow at Cooke Cemetery in Liberty, Texas.

The service will be livestreamed on the tribute page for John on the Allison Funeral Service website.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of the donor’s choice.



Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

