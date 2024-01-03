Maria Carmen Villegas, 73, of Liberty, Texas, passed away on Monday, January 1, 2024, in Baytown, Texas. She was born on November 15, 1950, in Villa Morelos, Mexico, to the late Lorenzo Flores and Victoria Rubio. Carmen worked as a custodian at Liberty High School. She attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, in Liberty, Texas.

Carmen pursued many interests, some of which included cooking, baking, and cleaning. She enjoyed working in the garden and tending to her plants. Carmen loved going to garage sales and thrift shops. Her favorite part of the day was finding a good bargain. Carmen was very hardworking always making sure her family had everything they needed. She was honest and straight to the point whether you wanted to hear it or not. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. Carmen was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by those who knew and loved her.

Carmen was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory her beloved husband Gonzalo Villegas, Sr. of 57 years; her children Maria Eugenia Villegas of California, M. Elvira Zarate and husband Carlos of Dayton, Jose Antonio Villegas and wife Tammy of Liberty, Gonzalo Villegas, Jr. and wife Meridith of Liberty, Leticia Villegas of Liberty and Lorena Sierra and husband Francisco of Liberty; her grandchildren Elizabeth Chavez, Veronica Padron, Ana Karen Lupian, Ernesto V. Hernandez, Chris Hernandez, Carlos I. Zarate, Daniel Zarate, Whittney Salamone, Samuel Villegas, Callie Villegas, and Mikaela Sierra; her six great-grandchildren; her numerous nieces and nephews; along with a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers will be Jose Antonio Villegas, Gonzalo Villegas, Jr., Carlos Zarate, Sr., Daniel Zarate, Carlos Zarate, Jr., and Francisco Sierra.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Allison Funeral Service, in Liberty. . A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 12pm, on Saturday, January 6, 2024, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Fr. Bart Jasilek, S.V.D. as the Celebrant. A Rite of Committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park in Dayton.

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.AllisonFuneralService.com

