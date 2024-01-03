Police pursuit that starts in Plum Grove ends in Kingwood crash

A brake light violation on a Chevrolet pick-up truck in the city limits of Plum Grove, that prompted a traffic stop on Saturday evening, Dec. 30, ended with a crash in Kingwood injuring six people, including a 3 year-old child.

“I pulled him over on the 2800 block of FM 2090. The vehicle did stop and when I tried to exit my vehicle, the driver took off,” said Plum Grove Police Officer Jeremy Dodson.

According to Dodson, the pursuit started on FM 2090, then proceeded northbound on US 59, exited at East River, then crossed under the overpass at US 59, and headed southbound on US 59, reportedly reaching speeds of approximately 110 miles per hour.

“We were going on and off exit ramps all over 59. Eventually the vehicle crashed on the main lanes of Kingwood Drive,” said Dodson.

According to Dodson, the crash occurred on US 59 southbound at Kingwood Drive. The driver is a 16-year-old male from the Houston area. His passenger is an 18-year-old female, of the Cleveland area. The pursuit reportedly lasted approximately 15 minutes for a total of 21 miles.

The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed his vehicle into another vehicle, which forced that vehicle to strike a third vehicle. One of the vehicles had 4 people; the other had 2.

A total of 6 people was injured, including a 3-year-old child. None of the injuries were critical, Dodson said. The driver and the passenger were both transported to local hospitals.

“Many media reports state that there was a pistol thrown out of a window. We are not investigating the ‘pistol’ mentioned in the reports. We cannot speculate. It was not stated by me. I was on that scene, and it was my pursuit. I do not know where they got it from. A holster and magazine were found but no guns were found. No drugs,” said Dodson.

The Texas Department Public Safety, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Houston Police Department, Houston Fire Department, and Montgomery County Hospital District all responded to the scene.

According to Dodson, only one arrest was made – the 16-year-old male who was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center. He is being charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony.

“Other media reports have stated that the juvenile is facing multiple charges, that is not true. Only the one evading charge. The 18-year-old female was released,” said Dodson.

