Sam Houston Center to close one week for renovations

The Sam Houston Regional Library and Research Center has announced that it will be closed to the public Jan. 22 – 29, 2024, as the facilities undergo renovations. The Center is scheduled to reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30.



Limited renovations will be made to the Center’s main building, including cabinet and flooring installation, painting and upgrades to the breakroom and hallways.

Patrons are encouraged to browse the Sam Houston Center’s online resources, including its website, www.tsl.texas.gov/shc, which includes descriptive guides of local some government, manuscript and photograph collections, as well as information about the historic buildings located on its campus.

Digitized collections are available to search, view, and download 24/7 via the Texas Digital Archive: tsl.access.preservica.com/tda/sam-houston-center/.



The Sam Houston Center is a component of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission and serves as the official regional historical resource depository for the 10 Southeast Texas counties of Chambers, Hardin, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Newton, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto and Tyler.

The Center’s primary mission is to collect, preserve and provide access to historically significant state and local government records and publications of the designated region and secondarily to serve as a library of Texana and genealogical resources.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

