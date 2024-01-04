Johnie Michael Smith, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away on December 27, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas, at the age of 60. Born on August 6, 1963, in Connersville, Indiana, to parents Johnie Michael Smith and JoAnn Ferguson, Johnie’s life was a testament to hard work, community involvement, and the joy he found in simple pleasures.

After completing his education at Jasper High School, Johnie obtained his GED and embarked on a 32-year-long career in the construction business in the Houston area. He contributed his skills to reputable companies such as Brown and Root, Webber Construction, Triple B Services, Carter Construction, and Joslin Construction.

For the past two decades, Johnie called Tarkington home, prior to which he resided in Dayton Lake Estates. During his time in Dayton Lake Estates, he immersed himself in community activities, displaying a keen interest in helping his neighbors and maintaining the beauty of the local infrastructure.

A devoted Christian, Johnie faithfully tuned in to three church services every Sunday through television. He found solace and inspiration in his faith, which guided him throughout his life. Beyond his work and spiritual commitments, Johnie had a passion for hunting and a deep love for football, proudly cheering for the Texans, and he was an avid Astros fan. His musical taste reflected his appreciation for Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Johnie cherished moments spent with his grandchildren, Brooklyn Smith and Alex Roper, creating lasting memories filled with laughter and shared joy. Whether it was pulling pranks or going trick-or-treating during Halloween, he reveled in the special bond he shared with them. He also took great pride in attending all of his children’s sports and band functions, showing unwavering support for their pursuits.

Preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Judy, along with her son, David Lear. Johnie is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Marjorie Jeannene Smith. He leaves behind a legacy of love and commitment through his children: son Joshua M. Smith, stepchildren Natalie Roper, Austin Roper, Nora Higgins, Jolene Amburn, Angelea Little, and Patricia Powers. His memory will be forever cherished by his brothers Tom Smith and wife Jaimie, Keith Smith and wife Kesa, Scott Smith and wife Katina.

A Celebration of Life honoring Johnie Michael Smith will take place on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Pace Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton, Texas, at 10:30 a.m. The service will be officiated by his brother, Pastor Keith Smith.

