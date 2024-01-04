Clifford LoVon Hicks Jr. was born March 6, 1958, in Tampa, Florida to parents, Clifford LoVon Hicks Sr., and Annie Ruth Brinson. Clifford graduated from Texas Southern University and later earned his PhD in Theology while working as a mortgage broker. He joined our All Mighty Father in Heaven on December 28, 2023, in Point Blank, Texas at the age of 65.

Clifford was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jackie Leon Hicks Sr. He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Gloria Hicks; his children: Troy Hicks and wife Juvena, Ashley Hicks Yin and husband Avignon Yin, Clifford Hicks III and wife Kylee, and Lynnette Hicks “the fastest swimmer”; his grandchildren: Alisha Hicks Jackson, Kasyana Hicks, Avignon Yin, Troy Hicks, Eliza Hicks, and Clifford Hicks IV; his brother, Jimmie Hicks and wife Andrea; his sisters: Diana Ellison, Tanya Stevenson and husband Richard, and Lena Jenkins and husband Otis; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

There are so many words to describe Clifford’s person and character—words such as patience, integrity, wisdom, compassion, honesty, humility, intelligence, comedian, and disciplinarian. He made time for everyone that called or visited. Clifford lived up to his nicknames in their truest forms: Uncle Cool, Santa, and the Tasmanian Devil. He was passionate in his love of God, family, his die-hard fandom for the Dallas Cowboys and WWE, and for music of all genres and generations, and more recently, country music.

Prior to having his own children, he was the greatest uncle to his niece Dimetria and nephew Clifton. While he watched and praised all his siblings’ children, he was able to travel the African continent with niece Angelica via the internet. His love of family had no bounds. Even after having his own children, his inner circle of love continued to expand with bonus son, Shelton Davis and wife Rita of Lafayette, Louisiana, and bonus daughter from the Rio Grande Valley, Delia Rodriguez Pena and husband Ruben. His daily prayer circle, sports fan and history club enthusiasts’ groups included neighbors James Beard and wife Janice; Charles Sims; The Boys-Houston Chapter: Judge Joel Clouser, James Thompson, Bruce Marquis, William Paul, Frank Archie, Billy Newton, and Calton Patton; the amazing Rev Michael L. Pickett; the Grazak Family; and most of all, John Vern Witman Jr., the dearest and most sincere friend and brother anyone could have.

We, Clifford’s family, have a lifetime of fond memories of Clifford that we could share. Undoubtably, many of you have them as well. Hold them tighter and love harder. This is what we will do to help ease the pain of not having a husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle, and friend to call, text, hug, laugh or cry with.

“If we love, we grieve, that’s the deal. That’s the pact. Grief is the terrible reminder of the depths of our love and like love, grief is non-negotiable.” We want to thank all that have sent prayers and condolences as we attempt to navigate the crater left behind. Promise us to not hide yourselves when you’re in pain. It’s unfair that we laugh together, and you cry alone.

