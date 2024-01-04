Kenneth Elmer Sayler was born August 8, 1955 in Hoven, South Dakota, to parents, Elmer Sayler and Lillian Nies Sayler. He passed away January 1, 2024 in Cleveland, Texas at the age of 68. Ken had spent a few years as a truck driver, but was known as an air conditioning and appliance repairman. He married Donna Schauer Sayler on October 27, 1973 and they began life’s journey together. Ken loved his family and enjoyed spending as much time as he could with them.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Lillian Sayler. Ken is survived by his beloved wife of 50 years, Donna Sayler; daughter, Cindie Coleman; brother, James “Jim” Sayler; sisters, Mary Lou Kautz and Lori Naasz.

A Memorial Service for Ken will be scheduled at a later date.

