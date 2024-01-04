James Winifred Goodman was born September 13, 1937, in North Zulch, Texas, to parents James Edger Goodman and Georgia Maddox Goodman. He passed away in Conroe, Texas, on January 2, 2024, at the age of 86.

James left school at an early age to begin working as many men of that generation had to do. He was a self-employed man, from raising cattle to driving big rigs, James was never without work. He eventually retired from truck driving and was able to enjoy the things he loved the most in life, his family and raising cattle on his farm.

James is preceded in death by his parents, James Edger Goodman and Georgia Wilson; wife, Sharon Goodman; son, James “Jimmy” William Goodman; along with four brothers and one sister.

He is survived by children, Janie Edwards of Houston, Chris Feist of Conroe, Rick Goodman and wife Holli of Houston, Tony Goodman and wife Tiffany of Shepherd; grandchildren, Nicole Vaughn and husband James, Steffan Cosakis and wife Rachel, Shelby Hall, Katie Campbell, Julie Cook and husband Gage, Hayden Feist, Madysen Feist, Hunter Goodman, Bryson Goodman; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Vaughn, LJ Vaughn, Jamie Grace Goodman, Sage Cosakis, Mila Cosakis, Raelynn Hall, Liam Palmer; sisters, Emma Hamil of Iola, Doris Meshell of Groveton; brothers, Jerry Goodman and wife Pat of Huntsville, Hershel Goodman and wife Patrice of Stockdale; along with his many nieces, nephews, other family members and dear friends.

James’ funeral service will be held on January 6, 2024 at 11am, with a visitation hour beginning at 10am, in the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland, Texas with Zack Currie officiating. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery in Groveton, Texas at 2:30pm. Serving as pallbearers will be, James Vaughn, Gage Cook, Steffan Cosakis, Hayden Feist, Hunter Goodman, and Bryson Goodman. Serving as honorary pallbearer will be, Vernon Harrison.

